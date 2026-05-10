Misse Beqiri Speaks Out After Ex Jake Hall’s Tragic Death at 35, Says Daughter River’s Heart Is ‘Shattered’

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Misse Beqiri is addressing the death of her ex, Jake Hall.

The 39-year-old Ladies of London star issued an emotional statement over the weekend following the tragic news of the passing of her ex at the age of 35.

“I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable. There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter’s,” she began, referring to their daughter River, born in November of 2017.

“You lit up every room you walked into – your smile, your charm, your energy that filled the air. The way you loved music, how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit. You were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once,” she continued.

Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile. I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go. Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words. Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her.”

“She adored you – her favourite person, her daddy. You will be missed. I promise to keep River safe, loved, and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now. As my brother used to say, ‘you gypos,’ I know you’re laughing together now. You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us.”

The two began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter a year later before separating in 2021.

Find out more about what happened to Jake Hall.

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