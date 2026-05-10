Netflix Announces ‘Forever’ Season 2 Begins Production, Reveals New & Returning Stars

Credit: Netflix

Forever season two is underway!



Netflix shared on Friday (May 8) that the series is going into production on the upcoming second season in Los Angeles, nearly a year after it was announced to be renewed.

“Season 2 of Forever is in production and we are home — back in Los Angeles, back inside a love story that keeps revealing itself. This time, through friendship. Because when you’re standing at the edge of adulthood, staring into the abyss, it’s your real ones you want to run back to. Every choice feels final, even though it’s your first time being truly grown. We are thrilled to be back, diving deeper into love’s most complicated question– is forever truly forever?” – showrunner/creator Mara Brock Akil, Tudum

What is season two about?

Here’s the logline: Can exes really be friends? Four years later, Justin and Keisha are doing pretty well post pandemic—new relationships, real jobs and adulting their big dreams—that is…until they run into each other summer 2023.

Who is returning for season two?

Confirmed returning cast members include Lovie Simone (Keisha Clark), Michael Cooper Jr (Justin Edwards), Karen Pittman (Dawn Edwards), Wood Harris (Eric Edwards) and Xosha Roquemore (Shelly Clark).

Who is joining the cast in season two?

Malaika Guttoh joins the cast as a new series regular. She will play a character named Ameena.

You may recognize her from the Hallmark Christmas movie, Christmas Tree Lane.

Avery Wills Jr has joined the season two cast in the recurring guest role of Jaden.

You may recognize him from the Apple TV series Swagger, or the Netflix series Shooting Stars.

Tre McBride is also joining the cast as a recurring guest star, playing Elijah.

You may recognize him from two episodes of 9-1-1 season nine, or perhaps the Lifetime movie The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much.

Two-time Grammy winning songwriter/producer Khris Riddick-Tynes is joining Forever season two as executive music producer.

He won the 2024 Grammy for Best R&B song for “Snooze” by SZA, and the 2026 Grammy for Best R&B Song for “Folded” by Kehlani. Khris was also nominated in the same category in 2020 and 2025.

Keir Lehman returns as Music Supervisor, and Until Tomorrow will once again provide original music.

How many episodes will Forever season two consist of?

The new season of the series will have eight episodes.

If you missed it, Netflix this summer!

Posted To:Avery Wills Jr Casting forever Karen Pittman Lovie Simone Malaika Guttoh Michael Cooper Jr Netflix Television Tre Mcbride Wood Harris Xosha Roquemore