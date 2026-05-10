Netflix Cancels 8 TV Shows in 2026, Renews Several Hits: Full Cancellation & Renewal Recap

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has been busy making some major decisions regarding their original TV shows in 2026.

So far, the streaming service has already renewed a bunch of their biggest hits. However, several shows are revealed to be canceled as well.

Some of the shows were given official announcements, while others saw actors and creators revealing that Netflix opted out of new episodes.

We are breaking down all of the major decisions made at the streaming service, as of May 10, 2026.

Keep reading to see what is renewed and what is canceled at Netflix in 2026…

Posted To:EG Netflix Television