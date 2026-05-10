Netflix Teases More ‘Money Heist’ Spinoffs With Mysterious New Announcement

Credit: Netflix

The Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) universe is expanding.

The hit Netflix series made a surprise announcement on Saturday (May 9), revealing that there is more to come from the show, seemingly in the form of multiple spinoffs.

“Some stories start with the perfect strike. And this one changed everything,” a teaser reads on the Netflix YouTube account.

See the rest of the synopsis…

From the first heist for cash to the most artful robbery of the century, including the assault that put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain on the line, the universe of Money Heist has never stopped growing, evolving, and surprising us. But if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that the revolution NEVER ends. From now on, this is mission control for everything in the Money Heist universe. If you want in on the next plan and don’t want to miss a single move from the gang, this is the place to be. The world of Money Heist continues on Netflix.

The announcement came with a teaser trailer, leading fans to wonder if it’s meant to be a tease for Season 6 or perhaps some additional spinoff shows. Watch above!

At the same time, Netflix has released the official trailer and new photos for its upcoming Money Heist spinoff series Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. It comes from creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato and features eight episodes. Check it out now!

Posted To:Money Heist Netflix Television