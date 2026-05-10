Rebecca Black Is ‘Just Having Fun’ After Reposting 15-Year-Old Tweet From Jaafar Jackson

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Rebecca Black brings back an old tweet from Jaafar Jackson.

The 28-year-old singer went viral back in early 2011 for her song “Friday,” which prompted a tweet from the Michael star.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, if Rebecca Black wins ANY awards, Kanye you know what to do..,” Jaafar wrote, referencing the viral moment when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift‘s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Rebecca quote tweeted his post 15 years later, responding, “alright but u were fierce in michael tho”



She then added another tweet a couple hours later, seemingly in response to some of the comments she received.

“guys i’m just having fun after catching a literal decade old stray <3 happy mother’s day,” the “TRUST!” singer said.

alright but u were fierce in michael tho https://t.co/yT5QzgdErL — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) May 10, 2026

guys i’m just having fun after catching a literal decade old stray <3 happy mother’s day — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) May 10, 2026

Of course, Jaafar is starring in the new biopic Michael, where he portrays his late uncle Michael Jackson.

The movie has been out in theaters for a couple weeks, and during it’s opening weekend, the film broke box office records.

Posted To:Jaafar Jackson Rebecca Black