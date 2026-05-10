Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Photo With Her 2 Kids While Celebrating Mother’s Day

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Sandra Bullock dropped a throwback photo with her two kids.

The 61-year-old actress shared the rare glimpse at her family life in a Mother’s Day post, posting photos with her own mom and grandma, as well as a pic with her children when they were little.

“To all the mamas, No matter how you came to be, Happy Mother’s Day. We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime,” she wrote in the caption.

“Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me. We miss you ?? Sorry I was such a brat,” Sandra added.

Sandra adopted her son Louis, 16, in 2010, and almost six years later, confirmed rumors she adopted a little girl. Laila (pronounced Lila) was three years old when the actress adopted her in 2015 from the Louisiana foster care system.

“I knew she was scared, and all I wanted was for her to know Louis and I weren’t going anywhere,” she told People at the time.

“My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” Sandra continued. “That’s a family.”

Sandra‘s rare glimpse at her children was shared to her new Instagram account, which she just launched in April as she began Practical Magic 2 promo at CinemaCon.

If you missed it, check out the trailer for Practical Magic 2, which hits theaters later this year!

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