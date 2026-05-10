Savannah Guthrie Shares Mother’s Day Post Amid Mom Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

Credit: Instagram

Savannah Guthrie is emotionally honoring her mother Nancy Guthrie on Mother’s Day, nearly 100 days after the 84-year-old was seemingly abducted from her home.

The mother of the Today show co-anchor went missing from her Tucson, Ariz. home on February 1, and the family has been attempting to find her ever since.

On Sunday (May 10), Savannah shared a video compilation to her Instagram.

mother, daughter, sister, Nonie – we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you. We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.

Savannah has since returned to her job at Today and has been back at the newsdesk on the morning show for a full month.

The search for Nancy is ongoing, with the FBI offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to her recovery and the Guthrie family offering a $1 million reward. The FBI can be reached at 1-800-CALL-FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s can be reached at 520-351-4900. Contact either of these numbers with any information.

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