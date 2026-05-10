Taylor Frankie Paul Reacts to ‘Secret Lives’ Co-Star Mikayla Matthews’ Lengthy Statement About Setting Boundaries In Their Relationship

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Taylor Frankie Paul and Mikayla Matthews are going at it.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars have spoken out about the state of their friendship in new posts shared to Instagram over the weekend.

It started when Mikayla, who has been going through her own health struggles, shared a comment on her Instagram story, which she highlighted a certain section, agreeing with it, but adding how she has tried to stay away from commenting on Taylor‘s recent drama. She then shared a very lengthy statement on her story about taking a step back.

Mikayla Matthews’ Instagram Story

“If I was knowingly giving myself rashes, I wouldn’t be expecting sympathy from anyone online or privately,” she started out her next post. “Imagine someone told me, ‘Hey, we know for 100% certainty that if you stopped using this cream, your rashes would go away.’ Then imagine I continued using that cream while still asking people for sympathy and help. At some point, my friends would probably say, “We feels sorry for you, but stop using the cream so you can heal.'”

“And if I continued to use it over and over again for YEARS, knowing the outcome every single time was the same, it would eventually get to a point where the people who genuinely care about me could no longer enable me by continuing to give sympathy and support to behavior that is clearly keeping me stuck in an unhealthy cycle,” Mikayla continued. “I absolutely agree that compassion should be felt for for the people involved and for the situation itself. And believe me, I have felt absolutely sick to my stomach and horrible for what everyone involved must be feeling and going through. However, it is not my job to enable poor or dangerous behavior from either party, especially when children are involved.”



Following her statement, Taylor reacted through the comment section of someone else’s video recapping what Mikayla had written, which can be seen in full below.

Mikayla Matthews’ Instagram Story

“She is the epitome of someone that was waiting for my downfall and not only watched it, but clearly kicking me too. I rarely, if ever, cried to her for help,” Taylor said. “They always wanted an update on my life, let’s not get that twisted. She is ‘exhausted of me’ as I tried to stay home and suffer in silence…just like I was doing currently and STILL coming at me comparing rashes and cream to my situation.”

“I’m fed up, but I knew she was going through her own stuff, and I didn’t want to make it worse,” she continued. “Clearly she can’t do the same. PS: she can find her way to the door if she doesn’t want to film with me. Next.”

This comes after The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives paused filming on the upcoming 5th season back in March after new domestic violence allegations and a video came out of Taylor and her ex Dakota Mortenson. Find out the latest court ruling here!

A source at the time of the pause said that the other SLOMW ladies were distancing themselves from Taylor.

“None of the women want to be associated with her,” they said.

It was recently confirmed that the show would be resuming filming soon, and while there were reports Taylor and Dakota weren’t going to be filming, the former reacted saying that’s not what she heard.

Posted To:Mikayla Matthews Taylor Frankie Paul The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives