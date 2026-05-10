‘The Chi’ 8th & Final Season Trailer Debuts, Sets Premiere Date – Watch Now!

Credit: Paramount+

The Chi is returning for an eighth and final season.

Paramount+ debuted the trailer for the upcoming last season this week, teasing how the series is going to wrap up this summer.

What is The Chi season eight about?

Here’s the synopsis: As The Chi enters its eighth and final season and its coldest winter ever, life or death choices must be made. The question becomes, who is willing to make them? Legacy, conflict, joy, and pain. It all collides in the biggest, most emotionally riveting way ever seen this season on The Chi.

Who stars in The Chi‘s final season?





Returning for the final season include stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr, Michael V Epps, Hannaha Hall and Jason Weaver.

If you missed it, find out who joined the cast in recurring roles for the final episodes.

When does The Chi season eight premiere?

The Chi‘s eighth and final season is set to debut Friday, May 22nd on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. The remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays.

If you missed it, find out what creator Lena Waithe said about the show ending back in October when the eighth season was announced to be the final.

Posted To:Birgundi Baker Hannaha Hall Jacob Latimore Jason Weaver Lena Waithe Luke James Michael Epps Paramount Plus Shamon Brown Jr Television The Chi Trailer