‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Passes Original Movie’s Entire Box Office Run in Just 2 Weeks

Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is continuing to do big things at the box office.

The long awaited sequel to the 2006 film, starring Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, brought in an additional $43 million in its second weekend at movie theaters, plus an additional $75.8 million overseas.

The movie brought in over $77 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, and opened globally at $233 million.

As a result, the second movie has already passed the run of the original of $326 million (not adjusted for inflation), per THR.

As a result, Disney becomes the first Hollywood studio to push past the $2 billion mark globally in 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also holding strong in regards to audience attendance, dropping just 43% at the domestic box office (and 46% overseas), suggesting it will likely have significant staying power in the next few weeks.

It currently has a 78% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 86% audience score. See what the critics had to say about the movie.

More about the sequel

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.”

Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora also star.

Find out why Meryl Streep initially turned down the role in the original movie, and see why you should arrive early to the movie theater for a surprise ad featuring Madonna and Anna Wintour

The budget of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was reportedly $100 million. Find out how much the actresses were paid to appear in the sequel.

Will there be a Devil Wears Prada 3? Here’s what every cast member has said about the possibility.

Posted To:Box Office Movies The Devil Wears Prada The Devil Wears Prada 2