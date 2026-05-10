The Pitt’s Supriya Ganesh Reacts to Outpouring of Fan Support Amid Series Exit News, Shares What She’ll Miss

Credit: HBO Max

Last month, fans were shocked when a report came in that said Supriya Ganesh was not returning for season three of The Pitt, which is expected to debut on HBO Max next year.

The 28-year-old star played the role of Dr. Samira Mohan in seasons one and two of the show. She was a series regular, and her exit came as a surprise to fans. She’s considered a fan favorite on the medical drama.

She was recently asked how she reacted to the outpouring of support that she received.

“I tried to take a step away, because it’s just been so surreal. The day that news broke, I saw my name was trending on Twitter, and I was like, ‘Gotta put the phone down and go outside.’ So, I haven’t really been keeping track of it, to be honest, but I’ve been getting such sweet, lovely messages from people, and I’ve honestly just been surprised at how much people love the character and saw so much of themselves in her, and that’s what I’m going to miss,” Supriya shared with Variety.

Noah Wyle explained why Supriya is exiting the show, and there are two additional characters who are getting their screen time slashed.

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