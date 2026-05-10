Why ‘The Comeback’ Won’t Be Renewed for a Fourth Season, According to Lisa Kudrow

Credit: HBO

Lisa Kudrow has made a final decision: The Comeback won’t be getting a fourth season.

Season three is wrapping up tonight (May 10) on HBO, and the 63-year-old actress is explaining why she decided this was it for Valerie Cherish.

If you don’t know, the show’s seasons have been spaced out by years and years. Season 1 debuted in 2005, season 2 in 2014, and season 4 in 2026.

She told THR, “I don’t know if I’ll want to do it again in 10 years, so let’s be done, that way no one is asking what’s next or whether we will even want to do more. The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It’s a trilogy, and this is the end.”

Co-creator Michael Patrick King added to Variety, “We’re beyond grateful and giddy that we got to actually do this again and again. And we really put everything we had into this one. And it’s not a ploy.”

Be sure to tune in to HBO tonight at 10:30 pm ET to catch the finale episode.

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