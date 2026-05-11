‘A Quiet Place Part III’ Set Photos Show Chaos in NYC’s Chinatown, Manhattan Bridge Overtaken By Military Vehicles

Credit: Backgrid

A Quiet Place Part III has kicked off production, and we have set photos from the chaotic-looking scene created in New York City’s lower Manhattan!

John Krasinski, who is writing and directing the new story in the franchise, was seen amid lots of military vehicles and extras on Sunday (May 10) in Chinatown. It looks like they were filming in and around the Manhattan Bridge, which connects Canal Street in Manhattan to Downtown Brooklyn.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Who is starring in A Quiet Place 3?

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are all set to reprise their roles from the previous movies. In addition, Jack O’Connell, Katy O’Brian, and Jason Clarke have joined the cast.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

When will it be released in theaters?

The third film in the A Quiet Place franchise will be released on July 30, 2027.

See more set photos from Sunday in the gallery…

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