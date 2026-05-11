Aaron Paul Joins Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ for Season 3

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Aaron Paul has booked his next TV role!

On Monday (May 11), Deadline announced that the 46-year-old Emmy-winning actor has joined the cast of the Prime Video series Fallout for season 3.

Based on the beloved video game series, Fallout is “the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above.”

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who Aaron previously worked with on the HBO series Westworld.

Along with Aaron‘s casting announcement, it was also announced that cast members Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register have been upped to series regulars for the upcoming third season.

The series also stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner.

Take a look at all of the shows Prime Video has canceled and renewed so far in 2026.

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