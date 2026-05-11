‘American Idol’ Final 3 Contestants: Who Will Win 2026’s Season 24? Predictions Revealed!

Credit: ABC

We’re hours away from the season finale of American Idol and there’s one contestant who seems to be the frontrunner to win it all!

Three contestants remain as we head into the final episode of ABC’s singing competition series, which is led by host Ryan Seacrest and judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The finale will featured the Top 3 getting their last chances to perform for America, with Grammy winner Alicia Keys serving as their mentor for the episode. She’s also set to perform during the three-hour finale.

Catch the episode at 8/7c on ABC.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is predicted to win the season…

Posted To:American Idol Television