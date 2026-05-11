‘American Idol’ Finale Voting Rules Revealed: One Contestant to Be Eliminated Mid-Show

Credit: ABC

Three contestants are kicking off the night on American Idol‘s season finale and we just learned that there will be two separate eliminations throughout the night.

The May 11 finale began at 8pm ET and the voting system opened up at that time too, with fans given the chance to vote through texts, on American Idol’s website or through commenting on pinned voting posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Host Ryan Seacrest revealed at the beginning of the night that voting for the Top 3 ends after the second round of the night. At that point, there is going to be an elimination.

The Top 3 will be narrowed down to the Top 2 in the middle of the show

The Top 2 will be revealed in the middle of the finale and the voting will continue with fans only able to vote for the remaining contestants.

The winner of the season is going to be announced at the end of the show, right before 11pm ET.

Who will win American Idol season 24?

Keyla Richardson – Predicted Third Place

Keyla Richardson has made it to the Top 3 on American Idol this season. Kalshi predicts she has a 6% chance of winning the season and Polymarket predicts she has a 5% chance of winning the season, putting her odds in third place.

Jordan McCullough – Predicted Second Place

The Top 3 on Idol this year will also feature singer Jordan McCullough. Kalshi predicts he has a 14% chance of winning the season and Polymarket predicts he has a 13% chance of winning the season, putting his odds in second place.

Hannah Harper – Predicted Winner

Hannah Harper has made it to the Top 3 on American Idol this season. Kalshi predicts she has an 82% chance of winning the season and Polymarket predicts she has an 82% chance of winning the season, putting her odds in first place.

See where stars ranks in the lineup of the richest American Idol stars of all time, based on 2026 net worth.

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