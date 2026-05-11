‘American Idol’ Season Finale Guest Performers Lineup Revealed, Including Some Song Choices!

Credit: ABC

The season finale of American Idol is going to have a bunch of incredible guest stars joining the contestants on stage!

The three-hour live finale is set to air on ABC on Monday night, May 11 at 8/7c.

There are three contestants remaining as we head into the finale and they’ll be mentored by Grammy winner Alicia Keys, who is also set to perform on the episode. There are going to be so many more performers hitting the stage throughout the night as well.

All three judges – Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan – are set to perform as well. And we know what songs they’re doing!

Who is performing on the American Idol finale?

Carrie, Luke, and Lionel – “Deep River Woman”

Luke – “Fish Hunt Golf Drink”

Luke with contestant Julian Kalel – “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere”

Carrie with Motley Crue

Alicia Keys

Brad Paisley

Blues Traveler

Cameron Whitcomb

Clay Aiken

En Vogue

Gin Blossoms

Jason Mraz

Lee Ann Womack

Nelly

Shinedown

Tori Kelly

Who will win American Idol this year?

There are three contestants remaining – Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson.

Most of the prediction markets are betting on Hannah to win the season and she has been the frontrunner for months. We’re breaking down the odds in another post!

Posted To:American Idol Television