‘American Idol’ Top 2 Revealed for 2026 Season Amid Mid-Show Finale Elimination (Spoilers)

Credit: ABC

There was an elimination in the middle of the American Idol finale, sending home one contestant after two performances each that night.

The Top 3 contestants kicked off the night, each performing an Alicia Keys song and then another song that is meaningful to them. America was able to vote live throughout the first hour of the show, with the elimination coming at about 9:08pm ET.

One contestant was eliminated, revealing the Top 2.

Who came in third place?

Keyla Richardson – Third Place

After the first two rounds of the finale, it was revealed that Keyla Richardson had been eliminated, giving her a third place finish for the season.

Fans are able to continue voting throughout the rest of the show until the final commercial break. We’re going to see the Top 2 contestants perform again throughout the remaining two hours of the night.

Meet the Top 2 Contestants for American Idol season 24!

Jordan McCullough – Predicted Second Place

The Top 2 on Idol this year features singer Jordan McCullough. Kalshi predicts he has a 14% chance of winning the season and Polymarket predicts he has a 13% chance of winning the season, putting his odds in second place.

Hannah Harper – Predicted Winner

Hannah Harper has made it to the Top 2 on American Idol this season. Kalshi predicts she has an 82% chance of winning the season and Polymarket predicts she has an 82% chance of winning the season, putting her odds in first place.

See where stars ranks in the lineup of the richest American Idol stars of all time, based on 2026 net worth.

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