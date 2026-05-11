Anna Faris Joins Wayans Brothers in Mexico City to Kick Off ‘Scary Movie’ Press Tour

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The press tour for Scary Movie, the sixth installment in the beloved franchise, has begun!

Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans stepped out for a photo call in celebration of the movie on Monday (May 11) at Bosque de Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

Anna was seen dancing with a man in the Ghostface parody costume while a Mariachi band performed music around them.

What is Scary Movie 6 about?

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 5. Watch the trailer now!

Villains who appear in the movie include Friday the 13th’s Jason, Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface and Ghostface in M3GAN drag.

Check out more photos in the gallery below!

Posted To:Anna Faris Event Photos Marlon Wayans Scary Movie Scary Movie 6 Shawn Wayans