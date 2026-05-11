Ansel Elgort Reveals Partner’s Identity Months After Confirming Birth of First Child

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Ansel Elgort is celebrating his partner’s first Mother’s Day!

In honor of the holiday on Sunday (May 10), the 32-year-old Baby Driver actor took to Instagram to finally introduce his followers to his partner, named Miona, months after confirming that they welcomed their first child together.

“Happy Mother’s Day my Miona,” Ansel wrote.

Along with revealing Miona‘s identity, Ansel shared several photos of her while pregnant, including some adorable snaps with their baby boy.

If you didn’t know, Ansel confirmed in February that he was a dad weeks after he was spotted walking around New York City cradling a newborn.

“Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more,” he wrote at the time along with a photo with his newborn son. “The present feels more present and the future brighter. He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same. I wanted to keep it sacred, just for us, but now I want to share this story with you as it’s the brightest happiest thing I’ve ever experienced. I hope it brings you happiness too.”

Last year, Ansel made his professional dance debut in a production of Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet in New York City.

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