‘Baywatch’ Reboot Stars Lead 2026 Fox Upfronts, Sophia Bush, Jane Krakowski, & More Attend!

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The Baywatch reboot cast were some of the main stars at the 2026 Fox Upfront this week.

Stars like Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne, and Noah Beck led the cast of the buzzy upcoming show on Monday (May 11) at New York City Center as the network held its upfront presentation. Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone were also there to join their fellow Baywatch cast mates.

It opened with a performance by Jane Krakowski and Jane Lynch, who host Fox game shows Name That Tune and The Weakest Link, respectively.

Other notable stars in attendance included Sophia Bush, Jerry O’Connell, and Violet McGraw, who will star in the Fox-owned Tubi Original film Summer’s Last Resort. Sophia also brought along girlfriend Ashlyn Harris.

Johnny Knoxville attended to celebrate the season 2 renewal of Fear Factor, while Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay were there as Fox renewed Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon‘s newer show Secret Service. Joel McHale‘s Animal Control was recently renewed for a fifth season and he also hosts the renewed unscripted program Crime Scene Kitchen.

Jenna Elfman and Stephen Fry will headline new Fox drama series The Interrogator. Blair Underwood took photographs with Doc star Molly Parker as Blair preps to join the medical drama’s third season.

Plus, Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli were there to represent Memory of a Killer and Jon Hamm for animated show Grimsburg. Finally, Annie Potts and Josh Charles attended for Best Medicine, one of Fox’s freshman shows (based on Doc Martin) that was also renewed for season 2.

Find out which shows Fox has canceled and renewed in 2026 so far!

Browse through the gallery to see photos of the Baywatch cast, Sophia Bush, Jon Hamm, Patrick Dempsey, and more…

Posted To:Annie Potts Ashlyn Harris Blair Underwood Brooks Nader Erin Andrews Event Photos Fox Gordon Ramsay Hassie Harrison Jane Krakowski Jane Lynch Jenna Elfman Jerry Oconnell jessica belkin Joel McHale Johnny Knoxville Jon Hamm Josh Charles Livvy Dunne michael imperioli Molly Parker Noah Beck Patrick Dempsey Shay Mitchell Sophia Bush Stephen Amell Stephen Fry tana ramsay Television Thaddeus LaGrone Tubi Violet McGraw