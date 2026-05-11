Bravo Confirms ‘Summer House,’ ‘Real Housewives’ Renewals, Adds 2 New Shows to Lineup & More in Massive Announcement

Credit: Bravo

Bravo has announced a ton of TV show news today!

First up, they confirmed two new TV shows.

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas

Lisa Vanderpump has been ruling over the Las Vegas Strip for years now, with three hotspot restaurants serving up chic cocktails in her signature whimsical settings. Now, she is expanding her Vegas empire with the opening of her high-profile namesake hotel. In this limited series, we follow the behind-the-scenes race to make the property worthy of the Vanderpump brand. LVP shares what inspired her newest enterprise and pulls back the curtain on the down-to-the-wire drama. The series will culminate at The Vanderpump Hotel’s lavish opening party, with fan-favorite Bravolebrities celebrating the launch. “Vanderpump Rules” is produced by 32 Flavors and Evolution Media, an MGM Company. Alex Baskin, Michael Beck, Natalie Neurauter, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley, Barry Poznick, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd executive produce.

Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives

In the heart of Texas Hill Country is the picture-perfect town of Boerne where wealth, beauty, faith and family reign supreme. Centered on a tight-knit circle of glamorous women, this series follows their lives as they raise families, run ranches and farms and manage sparkling social calendars in a town rooted in rodeos and tradition. Behind the polished smiles and Sunday sermons, however, there are intimate relationships and forbidden romances that test loyalties and marriages, jeopardizing the town’s pristine image and proving that perfection is far more complicated than anyone could imagine. “Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives” (wt) is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios in association with Wheelhouse’s Kismet Media label. Courtney White, Gardner Reed, Will Nothacker, Sam Hartzband, Alex Rosenberg and Ally Gasparian are executive producers.

They also renewed 14 TV shows today!

?BRAVO BREAKING NEWS: RETURNING SHOWS?

?RHORI S2

?The Valley: Persian Style S2

?Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition S2

??BDDU S5

?M2M S13

?Southern Charm S12

??Summer House S11

??RHOSLC S7

?Top Chef S24

??Below Deck S13

?RHOP S11

?RHONY S16

?RHONJ S15

?WWHL S24 — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2026

Renewals include many of the Real Housewives franchises, a new season of Summer House, and more.

We also have confirmed debut dates!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11 premieres on June 8th, The McBee Dynasty Season 3 premieres on June 15th, Next Gen NYC Season 2 premieres on June 24th, The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 premieres on July 9th, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th premieres on August 9th.

Get all the Bravo news here!

Posted To:Bravo Television