Carrie Underwood Reacts to Nikki Glaser Feud Rumors After Their ‘American Idol’ Appearance Together

Credit: ABC

Carrie Underwood is speaking out in response to rumors that she’s feuding with Nikki Glaser, a recent guest judge on the American Idol panel.

Nikki served as a guest judge on Idol’s recent Taylor Swift-themed episode and while she doesn’t necessarily have music expertise, she is one of Taylor‘s biggest fans and knows her music better than anyone. She was the perfect choice to judge performances of Taylor‘s music!

While chatting with fellow country music singer Cody Alan on his SiriusXM radio show, Carrie was asked about rumors that she didn’t get along with Nikki.

Carrie Underwood shared her thoughts on the Nikki Glaser feud rumors

“I’m very used to that,” Carrie said. “I feel like if you have two ladies in the same room together, someone is going to try to make something out of it.”

“She was wonderful,” Carrie continued. “I think she did such a great job ‘cause it’s not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say. I feel like she did everything wonderfully.”

“But no, there’s no beef. I have no beef,” she concluded.

See where Carrie ranks in the lineup of the richest American Idol stars of all time, based on 2026 net worth.

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