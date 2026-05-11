Chelsea Handler Previously Revealed Details About Her Dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s House, Including Who Was There & the Joke She Made About Woody Allen’s Relationship

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While watching the Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix, you may be wondering about that joke told by Shane Gillis about Chelsea Handler.

Specifically, he said, “Speaking of tossing tiny shrimp into a child’s mouth, Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s house in 2010. Look it up, there are articles.”

He also added that it wasn’t a big party, but a rather small event.

Well, Chelsea actually previously revealed a lot of details from that night in an interview from 2023.

Who was at the Jeffrey Epstein dinner that Chelsea Handler attended?

Katie Couric, Woody Allen, and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, Charlie Rose, publicist Peggy Siegal, and Prince Andrew. Obviously, Epstein was also there.

She recalled in 2023 during an interview with Rolling Stone: “I went there — I don’t remember what year it was, but it was before I knew any of the bad stuff about Jeffrey Epstein, though apparently he had been caught earlier — with Katie Couric, and there was some publicist, this Peggy Siegal woman, who was friends with Katie. I had seen [Peggy] around, I guess. Anyway, we get to this ridiculous house in New York City — the biggest house I’ve ever been in. I was like, ‘Are we at the Rockefellers? What is this?’ I didn’t know who Jeffrey Epstein was. I see Prince Andrew, and I knew who he was.”

She then continued, discussing Woody Allen’s entrance.

Chelsea said, “Woody Allen and Soon-Yi came in at the end, and I was like, ‘What the hell is this?’ There were like eight people at most. I might be forgetting a few people. It was a pretty ridiculous night. All I remember is thinking to myself, ‘I can’t be here!’ Forget about Jeffrey Epstein — I didn’t even know who he was — I was thinking I couldn’t be there because of Woody Allen. I can’t control my outbursts. This was pre-therapy, so who knew what was going to come out of my mouth. Even I didn’t.”

What did Chelsea Handler whisper to Woody Allen?

She continued, “I was sitting there and getting so mad on behalf of all women. I was like, ‘I can’t be here, as a woman, and not say something to [Allen].’ I just waited and waited and waited until there was an appropriate time, because I knew I had to. There was no way I was leaving there without doing something. So, after a while, he’s eating his cobbler, and as he’s chewing on it, I lean into him and Soon-Yi and say, ‘So… how did you two meet?’ And then he spit out his cobbler and was laughing. She didn’t really understand what I said.”

That was then Katie Couric’s cue to get Chelsea Handler out of there.

“And then Katie Couric was like, ‘OK Chelsea, time to go!’ And that was my only experience at Jeffrey Epstein’s house! I’ve never been on his plane, or a flight, or anything like that, so everyone can just shut up about that already,” she concluded.

For those who don’t know, Soon-Yi is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and musician Andre Previn. She was adopted in 1978 and the couple’s marriage ended one year later. Mia then began a long-term relationship with Woody Allen. After Mia and Woody ended their relationship, he started dating Soon-Yi when she was 21.

Find out which celebrities are named in the Epstein files, including some who emailed or texted with him directly.

Posted To:Chelsea Handler Epstein Files Jeffrey Epstein