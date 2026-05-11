Chelsea Handler Roasts Trump Supporter Tony Hinchcliffe in Kevin Hart Netflix Special
Chelsea Handler isn’t holding back.
The 51-year-old comedian tore into MAGA and Donald Trump supporter Tony Hinchcliffe during The Roast of Kevin Hart, which aired on Netflix on Sunday (May 10).
At one point, Chelsea called out the comedians who went to Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Comedy Festival last year, including Kevin, Jeff Ross and Pete Davidson. (See a full list of who went and who called them out.)
“Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory, I assume that all of you will be signing up to go fight the war in Iran. Or do you tough-talking p–sies only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?” – Chelsea Handler
Later into the set, Chelsea spoke about Tony directly.
“Tony is what happens when women don’t have safe access to abortion care. Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first.”
She also mocked Tony‘s teeth, saying he uses “Crest White Supremacist Strips,” and brought up his friendship with Joe Rogan.
“If you’re here tonight, who’s keeping Joe Rogan’s balls warm in their mouth?”
Chelsea has been an outspoken critics of Trump for years.
“The NRA is running the Republican Party. Yes, that is — it’s like the pinnacle of white privilege is him. I don’t talk about him too much in the documentary because it’s nauseating and I feel nauseous just talking about him,” she previously said in 2019 of her special, Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.
Tom Brady also got in some personal shots at Kevin Hart during the roast. Find out what he said.
Posted To:Chelsea Handler Donald Trump Kevin Hart MAGA Netflix Politics The Roast Of Kevin Hart Tony Hinchcliffe