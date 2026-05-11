Chelsea Handler Roasts Trump Supporter Tony Hinchcliffe in Kevin Hart Netflix Special

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Chelsea Handler isn’t holding back.

The 51-year-old comedian tore into MAGA and Donald Trump supporter Tony Hinchcliffe during The Roast of Kevin Hart, which aired on Netflix on Sunday (May 10).

At one point, Chelsea called out the comedians who went to Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Comedy Festival last year, including Kevin, Jeff Ross and Pete Davidson. (See a full list of who went and who called them out.)