Cynthia Erivo Sets Hollywood Bowl Return with One-Night-Only Solo Concert in October

Credit: Getty

Cynthia Erivo is returning to the Hollywood Bowl stage for a one-night-only concert later this year!

The three-time Oscar-nominated actress has performed at the famed Los Angeles venue on multiple occasions over the years, including the venue’s Opening Night event in 2024 honoring the music of Henry Mancini and the acclaimed production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2025.

Now, Cynthia will headline an evening of music titled “Let Me Sing to You” on October 15, 2026.

“Los Angeles, I’m coming back to my home away from home this fall, and I can’t wait to see you there,” she wrote on Instagram.

How to get tickets for Cynthia Erivo’s one-night-only concert

American Express is providing eligible Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets® for the October 15 performance, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, May 12 at 10 AM PT, before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply.

Additional pre-sale opportunities begin Wednesday, May 13, at 10 AM through Thursday, May 14, at 10 PM PT.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 15, at 10 AM PT.

What else does Cynthia Erivo have coming next?

Cynthia has so many movies in the works! She has already filmed Children of Blood and Bone and Prima Facie, with projects like The Road Home and Othello currently in pre-production.

You can watch both Wicked movies right now on Peacock.

Posted To:Cynthia Erivo Music