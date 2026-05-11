‘De Noche’ Set Photos: Pedro Pascal & Danny Ramirez’s Gay Romance Movie Gets Unofficial First Look

Credit: Backgrid

New photos have emerged from the set of the upcoming movie De Noche, a gay romance film starring Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez.

The photos were snapped in late April 2026 while the movie was filming in Mexico City, Mexico.

If you don’t remember, Joaquin Phoenix was originally attached to star in the movie, but left the production at the last minute in 2024. A year and a half later, the movie was put back into production with Pedro filling the role.

Here’s the synopsis from Variety: The film “charts the passionate and unexpected love affair between a cop (Pascal) and a boarding school teacher (Ramirez) in 1930s Los Angeles, when the city is overtaken by corruption and the world is on the brink of war. The two men become targets of the city’s corrupt political machine and are forced to flee to Mexico.”

Pedro was looking suave in more photos that we posted back in early April.

Pedro is also gearing up for his new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hits theaters on May 22. Watch the trailer!

Check out more set photos in the gallery below…

Posted To:Candid Photos Danny Ramirez De Noche Movies Pedro Pascal