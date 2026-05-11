Delilah Belle Hamlin, Michael Cimino, Nico Greetham & More Celebrate Très LA Bistro & Café Grand Opening in WeHo

Credit: Getty

Très LA Bistro & Café officially made its grand debut!

The new French-inspired dining destination inside the Pacific Design Center celebrated its official opening on Friday night (May 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Stars in attendance included Delilah Belle Hamlin, Michael Cimino, Tyler Posey, Nico Greetham, Rachel Lindsay, Nolan Funk, Alessandra Torresani, Jayson Blair, Casper Smart, Tanner Courtad, Chris Hahn, Allison Ogden, Jimmy Sotos, Demari Davis, Justine Joy Ndiba, Chris Dahlan, Renata Notni, Sami Miro, Mirtha Michelle, and more.

Guests got a first look at the restaurant’s Parisian meets California atmosphere while enjoying bites from Executive Chef Julio Castorena, signature cocktails by Beverage Director Brad Lewandowski, and live music throughout the evening.

Très LA Bistro & Café was designed by Très LA Group Founder and CEO Alan Dunn, who created the space to blend old world European elegance with contemporary Los Angeles style.

The grand opening also served as a preview of the restaurant’s upcoming happy hour and evening dining experience, officially launching on May 11.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the Très LA Bistro & Café grand opening…

Posted To:Alessandra Torresani Casper Smart Delilah Belle Jayson Blair Michael Cimino Nico Greetham Nolan Funk Rachel Lindsay Tyler Posey