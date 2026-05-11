Dianna Russini Kisses Husband Kevin Goldschmidt in Mother’s Day Photos, Source Speaks Out Amid Mike Vrabel Headlines

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Dianna Russini, a former NFL writer for The Athletic, has been making headlines for weeks now over her association with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

If you haven’t been following, a big scandal broke earlier this Spring when they were seen in photos together at an Arizona resort, supposedly taken in 2026. They both denied any romantic involvement at the time. Dianna got married in 2020 and Mike has been married to his wife Jen since 1999.

Since then, photos of them appearing to kiss – from 2020 – emerged, and he admitted to having “difficult conversations” with his family. He even skipped part of the NFL draft in order to “seek counseling.”

Now, Page Six has acquired photos of Dianna kissing her husband Kevin Goldschmidt in new images, supposedly taken over Mother’s Day weekend.

“People in the community have said they’ve been very resilient as a family,” an insider told the site. “They haven’t been in hiding.”

After resigning from her job, Dianna has not made any further public statement. Kevin has also not spoken out with any kind of statement about the barrage of media coverage.

Posted To:Dianna Russini Kevin Goldschmidt Mike Vrabel