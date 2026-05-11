‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Finale Runtime Revealed, Breaks HBO Record For Longest Episode

Credit: HBO

Euphoria season three is nearly coming to an end.

The Emmy-nominated HBO drama series from Sam Levinson is over halfway through it’s latest season, and the finale is just a few weeks away.

There are currently only three episodes left and the eighth and final ep of the season is set to be not only the series’ longest, but also the longest in HBO history!



According to ScreenRant, the upcoming Euphoria season three has a runtime of 93 minutes!



This makes the episode the longest one in HBO history, surpassing Game of Thrones, who currently holds that title. GoT‘s season eight, episode three (“The Long Night”) clocks in at 82 minutes.



Prior to that, Game of Thrones has held other longest episode runtime titles, while it’s spinoff House of the Dragon also has multiple episodes over an hour long, with many clocking at 70 minutes.

For Euphoria, the series’ has rarely had an episode longer than 60 minutes, with it’s longest episode being at 65 minutes.

The season finale episode being an hour and a half long continues to fuel rumors that this season will be it’s last. Zendaya has even teased that the show will be ending.

Posted To:Alexa Demie Colman Domingo Euphoria HBO Hunter Schafer Jacob Elordi Maude Apatow Sydney Sweeney Television Zendaya