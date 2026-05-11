FKA twigs to Play Josephine Baker in Biopic

Credit: Getty

FKA twigs is taking on the role of Josephine Baker, the trailblazing performer and activist who became the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture, among many other achievements in her lifetime.

The 38-year-old Eusexua musician will star in an upcoming biopic, helmed by Cuties director Maïmouna Doucouré.

Filming is set to take place this fall, according to THR.

“I cannot wait to embody Josephine Baker, bringing her fight, her love, her losses, her talent and her heroism to the big screen. She lives on in our hearts as a visionary, ground-breaking woman whose story is as powerful as it is relevant today,” twigs said in a statement, also sharing a photo of the star to her Instagram Story on Monday (May 11).

From the National Women’s History Museum:

World renowned performer, World War II spy, and activist are few of the titles used to describe Josephine Baker. One of the most successful African American performers in French history, Baker’s career illustrates the ways entertainers can use their platforms to change the world.

Josephine‘s sons, Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker, are cooperating on the project, marking the first Josephine-related project to have the blessing of her estate.

“Josephine Baker has lived with me for years. Working on this film, I realize how modern, fearless and complex she was. Beyond the legend, I want to explore her contradictions, her wounds and her immense courage, as well as her relentless fight for dignity,” the director said in her own statement.

FKA twigs is currently embarking on a European tour.

Posted To:FKA Twigs Josephine Baker Maimouna Doucoure Movies