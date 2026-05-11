Florence Pugh to Star in ‘Midnight Library’ Film Adaptation

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Florence Pugh has landed her next role, and it’s the lead in a fan favorite book that will be made into a film!

She’ll be taking on the Matt Haig-written fantasy drama The Midnight Library, which will be directed by Garth Davis.

Who will Florence Pugh play in the film?

According to Deadline, Florence will portray “Nora Seed, who finds herself in a library between life and death with the chance to experience all the potential lives she could have lived”.

Garth Davis also shared a quote.

He said, “I couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Florence Pugh on The Midnight Library. Her warmth and talent are magical, and together I know we’ll do something special working with Matt’s iconic novel. This is a story that moves us both — a celebration of life in all its possibility and complexity. With Graham Broadbent, Blueprint Pictures and Studiocanal behind us, I can’t wait to illuminate this adventure.”

Matt Haig also reacted.

“I am so happy that Nora’s story is in such great hands, and that her myriad possibilities will be vividly reawakened by the absolute perfect team. And I can’t wait for people to see my book reimagined for the big screen,” he said.

What is “The Midnight Library” about?

Here’s the synopsis: In The Midnight Library, Matt Haig’s enchanting blockbuster novel, Nora Seed finds herself faced with this decision. Faced with the possibility of changing her life for a new one, following a different career, undoing old breakups, realizing her dreams of becoming a glaciologist; she must search within herself as she travels through the Midnight Library to decide what is truly fulfilling in life, and what makes it worth living in the first place.

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