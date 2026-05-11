Fox Cancels 2 TV Shows in 2026, Renews Many of Their Biggest Hits (Including 17 Today!)

Credit: Fox

Fox has made some major decisions with regard to their original slate of television programs as we approach the 2026-2027 season.

If you are not aware, the major TV networks have all been making their renewal and cancellation decisions throughout the past few weeks. We’re now recapping what we know!

So far, many of their biggest TV shows are safe, however, we have learned of 2 canceled programs.

In some great news, Fox previously issued years-long renewals for some of their biggest hits, and we’ve included those shows here. This includes a lot of the network’s animated content.

This list is updated as of May 2026, and Just Jared will keep adding more updates when they become available.

Keep reading for the recap so far from Fox regarding their original TV show renewal and cancellation slate…

Posted To:EG Fox Television