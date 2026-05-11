Fox’s Fall 2026 Schedule Confirms ‘Baywatch’ Is Being Held for 2027 Debut: Here’s Why

Credit: Backgrid

If you’re waiting to catch Fox’s Baywatch reboot, you’ll be waiting a bit longer.

Despite the fact that the series is currently filming in the Los Angeles area, the show will not debut until January of 2027.

The President of Fox Broadcast network explained why they are holding the show.

Via THR, Michael said, “There’s only one Baywatch. It’s one of the most iconic, popular television franchises in TV history.” “We have a rich history and of launching series midseason. We just did it most recently with Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer and Doc before that. It goes all the way back to 24 and Empire and the 9-1-1s and The Resident. Obviously, Baywatch is a huge, huge priority for us, and we think we have a great opportunity to set the show up for success [in midseason].”

The site noted that perhaps Fox will be waiting to air Baywatch as a post-game debut after the NFC Conference Championship on January 31. Millions and millions of people tune in for the Championship games, so this would bring a lot of eyeballs to the premiere ep, if it’s true.

Who stars in Baywatch on Fox?

Stephen Amell stars as Captain Hobie Buchannon, with Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Brooks Nader, and Livvy Dunne also taking on roles.

What else is being held until midseason at Fox?

Other shows being held for midseason debuts at Fox, apart from Baywatch, include Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Interrogator, Krapopolis, Memory of a Killer, Murder in a Small Town, Beat Shazam, Crime Scene Kitchen, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Extracted, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters, Marriage Market, The Masked Singer, Next Level Baker, and Next Level Chef.

What is Fox’s Fall 2026 Schedule?

SUNDAY

7 p.m. “NFL on Fox” / “The OT” / Fox Animation Encores

8 p.m. “The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m. “Animal Control” (new time slot)

9 p.m. “Universal Basic Guys”

9:30 p.m. “Grimsburg”

MONDAY

8 p.m. “Celebrity Name That Tune”

9 p.m. “Celebrity Weakest Link”

TUESDAY

8 p.m. “Best Medicine”

9 p.m. “Doc”

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. “The Floor”

9 p.m. “99 to Beat”

THURSDAY

8 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen”

9 p.m. “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”

FRIDAY

8 p.m. “Fox College Football Friday”

SATURDAY

7 p.m. “Fox Sports Saturday”

Posted To:Baywatch Fox Television