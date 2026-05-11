George Clooney’s Wife Amal Goes Glam in Gold as They Step Out for The King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration

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George and Amal Clooney are hitting the red carpet in London!

The 65-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 48-year-old human rights lawyer arrived in style for The King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration on Monday (May 11) held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

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For the big event hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, George looked sharp in a navy suit paired with sunglasses while Amal wowed in a reflective gold gown by Alexander McQueen.

Other stars in attendance included Idris Elba, Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell, Rita Ora, David Oyelowo and wife Jessica, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, former British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, and Rod Stewart.

Credit: Getty

King Charles founded The King’s Trust back in 1976, when he was still the Prince of Wales. The organization “began as a lifeline for disadvantaged youth in the UK. Nearly five decades later, the organization now operates in 25 countries and has delivered education, employability and entrepreneurship programs to over one million young people.” The charity recently expanded to the USA and helps youth in cities like New York, Chicago, Orlando, San Jose, and Detroit.

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While they were in the United States last month, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted The King’s Trust 5th Annual Gala in New York City with tons of celebrities in attendance.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars at the event…

Posted To:Amal Alamuddin Clooney Charlie McDowell Charlotte Tilbury David Oyelowo Edward Enninful Event Photos George Clooney Idris Elba Jessica Oyelowo King Charles Lily Collins Queen Camilla Rita Ora Rod Stewart