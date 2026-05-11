Gracie Abrams Announces Third Album ‘Daughter From Hell’: Release Date & First Details Revealed

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Gracie Abrams is ready to release her new studio album.

The 26-year-old “That’s So True” superstar announced on Monday (May 11) that her third studio album, Daughter From Hell, will arrive on July 17 via Interscope Records.

The album is already available to pre-order in various formats right here.

Daughter From Hell was written and produced by Gracie alongside longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Ahead of the album’s release, she’ll unveil the lead single “Hit the Wall” on Thursday (May 14) at 8 p.m. ET.

“It’s the introduction to this new chapter, and I feel grateful and relieved that this is the introduction. I love the song so much and I love the people I made it with. It feels embodied and that feels good. I’m excited for it to belong to everyone else,” she said in an interview with Vogue amid the 2026 Met Gala.

Her second album, The Secret of Us, was released in June 2024.

Gracie also unveiled the album cover on social media, writing: “‘Daughter from Hell’ My third album is out July 17. ‘Hit the Wall’ this Thursday night. Whoa whoa whoa. Freaking out. I am so ready for it to be yours.”

She also appeared in a fun, celeb-filled photo from the Met Gala last week!

Each year, fans wait for pictures inside the star-studded event even though there is a “rule” against this, which is often broken. See the photo!

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