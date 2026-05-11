Hailee Steinfeld Shares First Photos of Her & Josh Allen’s Baby Girl in Honor of Mother’s Day!

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Hailee Steinfeld is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a new mom!

On Monday (May 11), the 29-year-old Sinners actress took to Instagram to share the first photos of her and husband Josh Allen‘s newborn daughter.

“A day late but simply obsessed with this,” Hailee wrote.

Hailee shared a bunch of photos from Mother’s Day, which took place the day before, including a photo of her baby girl holding her finger, various Mother’s Day cards, a breakfast spread, and a cake.

She also shared a snap of her daughter in strawberry foot pajamas.

After sharing the post, Hailee‘s Hawkeye co-star Jeremy Renner took to the comments section to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy New Mothers Day !!!” Jeremy wrote. “I am so very happy for you”

Hailee and the 29-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback started daring in May 2023 and married on May 31, 2025. They announced Hailee was pregnant in October and she announced their daughter’s birth in April. As of right now, they have not publicly revealed their daughter’s birth.

If you didn’t see, it was recently announced that Hailee and Rashida Jones will be starring in a new Disney animated movie! Find out more.

Posted To:Celebrity Babies Hailee Steinfeld Josh Allen