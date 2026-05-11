Hailey & Justin Bieber Celebrate Mother’s Day at Nobu in Malibu

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey Bieber is celebrating Mother’s Day at Nobu!

The 29-year-old Rhode boss and husband Justin Bieber stepped out for dinner at the celeb hotspot on Sunday night (May 10) in Malibu, Calif.

Credit: Backgrid

For their dinner outing, Hailey wore a tan sweater with black capris while the 32-year-old “Love Yourself” singer went comfy in a black hoodie.

Earlier in the day, Justin was seen in a gray T-shirt and shorts as he soaked up the sunny weather while out on a walk.

Credit: Backgrid

Before their dinner date, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to mark her second Mother’s Day as mom to son Jack Blues, 20 months.

“I love being your mommy,” Hailey wrote along with a black and white photo with her son.

In a recent interview, Hailey gushed over motherhood as she shared some rare comments about baby Jack! Find out what she shared…

Credit: Instagram

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Hailey and Justin Bieber stepping out on Mother’s Day…

Posted To:Candid Photos Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber