Hallmark Channel Star Heather Hemmens Announces She’s Engaged!

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Heather Hemmens is engaged!

The fan-favorite Hallmark Channel actress revealed her happy news on Instagram on Monday (May 11), sharing photos from the proposal moment.

Heather‘s mystery fiance, who she has not publicly named as of this time, got down on one knee while overlooking the ocean on a picturesque balcony while surrounded by lanterns.

“Until the end of the world??,” Heather captioned the post. She also shared a photo on Instagram Stories from their Mother’s Day celebration, where she showed off her engagement ring.

Heather is seemingly keeping her future husband’s identity a secret for now, but we can confirm that he does not work in the entertainment industry.

So many of Heather‘s Hallmark colleagues have wished her congratulations already, including Lacey Chabert, Rachel Boston, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Holly Robinson Peete.

In addition to her work in Hallmark movies, Heather is best known from playing Alice Verdura on the series Hellcats and Maria DeLuca on the series Roswell, New Mexico. She has also had guest roles on popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries, and Yellowstone.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news!

So many of your favorite Hallmark stars are actually dating other Hallmark actors in real life.

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