Jake Paul Says He May Never Fight Again After Breaking His Jaw

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Jake Paul may not be able to fight again.

The 29-year-old boxer and YouTuber made an appearance on The Ariel Helwanti Show, revealing that the injuries he sustained from fighting Anthony Joshua and breaking his jaw at the end of 2025 could mean that his fighting career is effectively over.

“I’m getting some new scans here in a couple of days of the jaw to get an update on the healing process. We’ll see what my doctors say,” he began.

Jake Paul Says Doctors Still Need to Clear Him

“I think I’ll be able to get a more accurate time frame or you know…can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm of possibilities of things. It does like feel a lot better as weeks go by and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first to be able to spar, but I’m sort of staying in shape…I’m always in the gym pretty much regardless,” he continued.

“Just staying in shape and enjoying some mitt work.”

When asked if his fighting future is in doubt, he said: “Yeah. No, most definitely. I think it just depends on how the bone heals. And then also there’s a tooth missing here. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I don’t know how much time that’s going to add to things, but we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

Jake Paul also addressed whether he felt that he proved his point and may not need to fight anymore.

Jake Paul Says He Still Feels He Has “Unfinished Business”

“Yeah, those thoughts have definitely come up, but I’m not done. I can just feel it in my spirit, my soul, my heart, that I have more fights left and unfinished business in my mind. And injuries are a part of any sport .You know I think potentially this could be a good outcome…you could tear an ACL and be out and keep on tearing it and tearing it again,” he explained.

“So it’s just a part of any sport, and I definitely don’t feel like I’m done and want to keep on fighting.”

He was also asked if anyone in his life thinks it’s time to give it up.

“Yeah, definitely my doctor, Arman. Shout out to Arman, but he doesn’t want me to fight again…he’s saying he doesn’t want me to. And then yeah, there’s the occasional business person who’s just like, you know, you don’t need to do this.”

As for his fiancee Jutta Leerdam: She is kind of in both boats, because she understands being an athlete and having that feeling inside of you, of wanting to prove yourself more and to compete, and the love of that. But she also knows that I don’t have to fight in all of these things. And there’s so many amazing businesses that I’m working on, and are crushing it, that she has also mentioned the other side…you don’t actually need to do this, but she’s supportive of whatever decision I make.”

Jake Paul also just reacted to Olivia Rodrigo mentioning him in her SNL monologue.

Posted To:Anthony Joshua Boxing Influencers Jake Paul Jutta Leerdam