‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to Air Rerun Opposite Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ Final Episode

Credit: CBS

We’re less than two weeks away from the final episode of The Late Show.

The CBS late-night talk show, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will be airing its final episode on Thursday, May 21.

Ahead of the final episode, The Wrap has learned that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be taking the night off on the 21st and will not be airing a new episode. Instead, a rerun episode of the ABC show will air.

Since The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! air at the same time, 11:35pm ET, this will leave Colbert with one less competitor as he brings his show to a close after CBS canceled it last year.

As of right now, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is still scheduled to air on new episode on May 21 at 11:35pm ET.

This is not the first time Kimmel has urged his viewers to watch one of his competitors instead of his own show. Back in 2015, Kimmel chose not to air a new episode against David Letterman‘s final The Late Show episode, instead airing a rerun and encouraging his fans to watch Letterman.

If you didn’t see, CBS has announced which show will be replacing The Late Show after its final episode.

Posted To:CBS Jimmy Kimmel Late Night Stephen Colbert Television The Late Show