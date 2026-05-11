John Mulaney Tears Into ‘Stupid’ RFK Jr., Says He Cheats on Cheryl Hines ‘Like a Dog’ During Standup Set

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John Mulaney is taking on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The 43-year-old comedian took aim at the 72-year-old U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services during his set at Night of Too Many Stars amid the 2026 Netflix Is A Joke Festival on May 7 at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I know him as ‘Bobby.’ That’s how much he shouldn’t be in the government,” John remarked, adding: “I know him.”

He explained that RFK Jr. is “comedy-adjacent” due to marrying Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, and reflected on being tasked with performing at RFK Jr.’s Waterkeepers Alliance.

“They were in charge of keeping the Hudson River clean. That’s how good he is at jobs,” John joked, via GQ.

“His old job was keeping the Hudson River, whose native fish is ‘tied-off used condom,’ clean. Stupid f—,” John added, via The Daily Beast.

He also said RFK “cheats on [Hines] like a dog.”

“He’s married to that woman from Curb Your Enthusiasm and cheats on her like a dog, but he likes to be around comedy people. Sorry for the pearl clutch here…sorry to drop that public domain information on the Hollywood Bowl.” – John Mulaney

“My father was a good man, and I’m a very bad man. Look at my Gatorade-green eyes and my skin like a snake? Can I be in charge of the way you feel in your body? Anyway, enough of that s–t. Stop making me political,” John also said while impersonating RFK Jr. at one point, via Daily Beast.

You can watch fan footage from the event here.

Cheryl spoke out about her marriage nearly a year after his headline-making sexting scandal.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star addressed rumors about her relationship. While Cheryl did not comment directly on RFK Jr.’s 2024 sexting scandal involving political journalist Olivia Nuzzi, she made it clear that she and her husband, who have been married for 11 years, were moving forward together.

A new book about the 72-year-old United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, called RFK, Jr.: The Fall and Rise by investigative reporter Isabel Vincent, claims ex-wife Mary Richardson Kennedy feared him during their divorce and accused him of bullying behavior.

Chelsea Handler is also speaking out about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after buying his former house with Cheryl Hines.

The 51-year-old comedian opened up about the purchase from the current United States Secretary of Health and Human Services on her Dear Chelsea podcast. Shockingly, Chelsea says she still has “not lived in that house.” Find out why.

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