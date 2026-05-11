Jokes Cut From ‘The Roast of Kevin Hart’: Lines That Didn’t Make the Air

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The Roast of Kevin Hart just premiered on Netflix on Sunday (May 10), and everyone is buzzing about the digs (including some seriously personal jabs) that the stars took at both Kevin Hart and each other throughout the evening.

Of course, as is always the case, not every joke written for the special at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles made the final cut.

Madison Sinclair, one of the comedy writers who worked on creating jokes for the various participants of the roast, has revealed some of the jokes with Variety that didn’t make the roast.

Find out what jokes were not taken by any of the celebs…

CUT JOKES ABOUT SHANE GILLIS

“Shane Gillis only lasted two weeks in basic training. The closest he’s come to becoming a veteran is his views on Asians.”

“Shane turned down during the Riyadh Comedy Festival because he has integrity… and he can’t go 48 hours without a drink.”

CUT JOKES ABOUT TONY HINCHCLIFFE

“Tony has the license plate iRoast, which is what we all hope for every time he gets behind the wheel.”

“Tony is like Melania: The only thing relevant about him is that he opened for Trump once.”

CUT JOKES ABOUT DRAYMOND GREEN

“Draymond Green is a lot like Megan Thee Stallion: They’re famous for letting other people shoot and he hasn’t been the same since Klay Thompson left.”

“Draymond is so cute — he has that thing where his mouth is always a little open. That’s one of the things he and Chelsea have in common.”

CUT JOKE ABOUT LIZZO

“Lizzo broke barriers when she danced as a stripper in ‘Hustlers,’ mostly because they weren’t properly enforced.”

CUT JOKE ABOUT CHELSEA HANDLER

“You might know Chelsea from being on E! for over a decade… she also had a famous talk show for a while.”

CUT JOKES ABOUT KEVIN HART

“Kevin is one of the few comedians without a single allegation. When he found out about the MeToo movement he was shocked. He was like, people are saying no to things?!”

“Did you know that Kevin actually has a nonprofit for organ donation called ‘Heartless?’ That’s not true. But doesn’t that sound like some dumb s–t he would do?”

“If Kevin can make a pun with the word ‘heart’ in it, he will spend millions to develop a s–tty business around it.”

“Kevin, thank you so much for being here tonight. I know you have such a busy schedule with stand-up… movies… sitting on that shelf every Christmas.”

“Kevin, I was so disappointed when you did the Riyadh Comedy Festival because on a human-rights level no one should be forced to listen to your comedy sober.”

“Kevin, you are so talented — but you are the worst cheater. With your build, I assumed you’d be better at sneaking around.”

“Kevin Hart is such a sell-out even his sex tape had commercial breaks.”

“Kevin Hart is always on the worst platforms: Quibi, Tubi, the ones he puts on when he argues with his wife.”

“Kevin said he was only joking when he said he would throw a doll house at a gay child. But we invited Tony [Hinchcliffe] here tonight just to make sure.”

“Kevin, why were you hooking up with women in cars? If you wanted to cheat and get away with it, you should have gone somewhere desolate, a no man’s land, somewhere no one would ever go by any means necessary… like Hart House on La Brea.”

Find out some of the jokes that make headlines from the special.

Posted To:Chelsea Handler Draymond Green Kevin Hart Lizzo Madison Sinclair Shane Gillis The Roast Of Kevin Hart Tony Hinchcliffe