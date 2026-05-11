Katharine McPhee, Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block, & More Set as Guest Artists for Tabernacle Choir’s Hollywood Bowl Concerts

Credit: Getty

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will be joined by some very special guests for two benefit concerts happening at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles next month.

The choir will be marking the 100th anniversary of its first performance at the Hollywood Bowl with two nights of the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert.”

Married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster, married couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, and Donny Osmond have been announced as guest artists for the two shows, happening on June 24 and 25

100% of ticket sale revenues from the concert will be donated to trusted charities, including CARE, Helen Keller Intl, and The Hunger Project. These charities work to improve maternal and child health, expand access to nutrition and education, and provide safe and supportive environments for women and children. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will match concert ticket sale revenues, thereby doubling the charitable contributions associated with the event.

The Songs of Hope tour has recently reached international destinations like Mexico City, Manila, Lima, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo.

Tickets for the concerts are available right now on HollywoodBowl.com. The guest artists are currently scheduled to perform on both nights.

Posted To:David Foster Donny Osmond Katharine McPhee Music Sebastian Arcelus Stephanie J Block