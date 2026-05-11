Lea Michele Gets a Sweet Mother’s Day Surprise During Her ‘Chess’ Performance

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Lea Michele got a special surprise for Mother’s Day!

The 39-year-old actress and singer is currently starring in Chess on Broadway and during the Sunday (May 10) performance, her husband Zandy Reich brought her kids on stage for the bows!

Lea shared the special clip on her TikTok and in it you can see her and co-stars Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher take their bows before Zandy quickly comes out on stage when Lea has her back turned to facilitate the surprise.

They have a son, Ever, 5, and a daughter, Emery, 1. Lea was quick to greet her children and pick up little Emery in her arms.

“My husband brought our kids onto stage after our bows for Mother’s Day! The sweetest surprise,” the Glee alum wrote in the text overlay of her video.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” she added in the caption.

Lea had to miss a few Chess performances recently due to illness, but she was thankfully cleared by a doctor to return last week.

Many fans are also upset that she was snubbed by the Tony Awards in the Best Actress category for her showstopping turn as Florence Vassy in the Broadway revival, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing support to her nominated co-stars!

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