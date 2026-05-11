Lindsey Vonn Sparks Romance Rumors with Ski Racer Matthieu Bailet, Source Reveals Where They Stand

Credit: Bruce Gilkas/WireImage

Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn caught a Broadway show this weekend, but it was who she was with that received some attention!

The 41-year-old athlete got a chance to see The Outsiders on Sunday (May 10) in New York City and got a chance to meet the cast afterwards.

She was photographed with French alpine ski racer Matthieu Bailet, 30, at the show, and fans immediately wondered if they might be an item.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Well, an insider is now speaking out.

“They’re getting to know each other,” a source told People. Apparently, along with attending the Broadway show, they were also seen on the subway and doing some shopping in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

On his recent shirtless photo on Instagram, she also commented the side-eye emoji.

Neither Lindsey nor Matthieu have commented about their rumored relationship at this time.

Lindsey Vonn poses with the cast of The Outsiders on Broadway. Photo: Bruce Gilkas/WireImage

If you aren’t aware, Lindsey previously dated a very, very famous fellow athlete.

Posted To:Lindsey Vonn Matthieu Bailet