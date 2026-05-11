‘Little House on the Prairie’ Supporting Cast is Introduced in New Teaser Trailer – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

The new teaser for Little House on the Prairie is introducing fans to the supporting cast!

On Monday (May 11), Netflix debuted a new teaser trailer for the upcoming new series based on the beloved book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

The new series stars Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, Skywalker Hughes as Laura’s older sister Mary, Luke Bracey as Charles “Pa” Ingalls, and Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls.

In the new teaser, viewers are introduced to some of the characters that live in Independence and we get to see how they help the Ingalls settle into the new town.

“Independence is a funny name for a town like this,” Alice as Laura says in the voiceover. “Independence isn’t just a way of life. It’s a place to come together.”

Here’s the official synopsis: “Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Little House on the Prairie premieres July 9 on Netflix. The show has already been renewed for a second season!

Posted To:Alice Halsey Crosby Fitsgerald Little House on the Prairie Luke Bracey Netflix Skywalker Hughes Television Trailer