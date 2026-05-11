Madison Beer ‘Locket Tour’ Set List Revealed After Opening Night in Poland

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Madison Beer is kicking off the Locket Tour.

The 27-year-old “Make You Mine” superstar kicked off her brand new tour on Monday night (May 11) at TAURON Arena Kraków in Kraków, Poland.

The show sees Madison performing over two dozen songs, including fan favorites, deep cuts, hit singles and selections from latest studio album, Locket.

The Locket Tour kicks off with a performance of “yes baby,” and is split into three acts including songs like “15 MINUTES, “BOYSHIT,” “Selfish,” “Baby,” and “bittersweet.”

Madison also debuted “angel wings” from locket and its deluxe version for the first time live, as well as many more songs from her latest album, including “for the night,” “free,” “complexity,” “lovergirl,” “locket theme,” “somehow i got lucky,” “healthy habit,” “nothing at all” and “you’re still everything.”

She also picked “Sour Times” as the surprise song of the night, with other options including “Blue” and “Stay Numb and Carry On.”

The 27-year-old singer’s tour kicks off with shows across Europe before heading to North American in June. Madison‘s tour includes shows at arenas like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, some of her biggest headlining venues to date. Click here to see how to buy tickets!

Check out the full set list…

Madison Beer Locket Tour 2026 Set List

1. yes baby

2. 15 MINUTES

3. BOYSHIT

4. Home to Another One

5. bad enough

6. Reckless

7. locket theme

8. somehow i got lucky

9. healthy habit

10. Envy the Leaves

11. nothing at all

12. Dear Society

13. Sour Times

14. Spinnin

15. Selfish

16. you’re still everything

17. angel wings

18. Baby

19. for the night

20. free

21. complexity

22. lovergirl

23. make you mine

24. bittersweet

Dave Portnoy is calling out Justin Herbert for starring in his girlfriend Madison Beer‘s new music video. Find out what happened.

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