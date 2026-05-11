Matt Bomer Cast in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ for Season 2

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Matt Bomer is heading to Peacock.

On Monday (May 11), Deadline announced that the 48-year-old Golden Globe winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of spy thriller drama series The Day of the Jackal.

Matt has landed a recurring role opposite star Eddie Redmayne. While character details are being kept under wraps, it was rumored that Matt will be playing a villain.

The White Collar actor joins fellow new cast additions Weruche Opia and Pablo Schreiber.

Here’s the synopsis of season 1: An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Production for season 2 of The Day of the Jackal has already begun in Budapest.

See what Eddie had to say about using prosthetics in the series.

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