Melania Trump Describes Son Barron’s ‘Distinct Bond’ with Another Family Member: ‘So Magical’

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Melania Trump offered some very rare insight into her only son, Barron Trump, and his relationship with a special family member.

The 56-year-old third wife of Donald Trump gave birth to Barron in 2006. Over the years, there have been questions about how the youngest — and arguably most private — of the president’s five children interacts with his older siblings, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany Trump.

However, in written answers to USA Today, Melania addressed his bond with a different family member — her mother, Amalija Knavs.

Melania Trump wrote that her son and mother formed a “distinct bond.”

The first lady said that her son and Knavs developed a “distinct bond,” which was tightly interwoven with their Slovenian heritage. She explained that her mom “absolutely” helped to nurture his connection to Slovenia through the foods she cooked, the stories that she told and speaking in the Slovenian language.

“Both speaking the same language allowed them to communicate deeply and meaningfully,” she said.

Melania recalled her mom, who passed away at the age of 78 in 2024, as being “the epitome of love and warmth.”

She added, “And for Barron, [she was] a grandmother who filled every moment with joy and wisdom. Every story she read to Barron sparked his imagination, and every game they played strengthened their bond. Her delicious meals were more than just food; they were a celebration of togetherness.”

“My mother and Barron had a distinct bond, beginning with her gentle embrace. When Barron was young, they often cuddled, played Barron’s favorite games, and read books together. I would often hear their laughter and personally felt their joy, knowing they were creating unforgettable memories together. Their connection was so magical. And I loved watching it,” she wrote.

Recently, Donald also answered a question about Barron and his future.

Her answers come as Donald also answered a question about his youngest son, 20, during a televised interview on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson. Asked if he thought that Barron would follow his path into politics, he said, “Well maybe.”

Donald added, “He’s certainly a popular guy, but I have a lot of members of my family that are very popular. You know, I have good kids. They’re very good kids.”

Earlier this year, Barron made headlines after calling the police in Britain to report an alleged crime that he witnessed while on a call with a friend. In late 2025, one of his older brothers also answered a question about his conversation with former President Joe Biden at their dad’s second inauguration.

If you missed it, see Donald‘s bizarre reason for why he has sometimes gotten his wife’s name wrong in the past.

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